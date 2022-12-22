Brazil's Lula to appoint Prates as Petrobras CEO, transition team member says

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to appoint Senator Jean Paul Prates as the next chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras, a member of his transition team said on Thursday.

Deyvid Bacelar, the head of oil workers' union FUP, also said that the leftist leader had decided to name Senator Alexandre Silveira as his future mines and energy minister.

