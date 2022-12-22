Brazil's Lula to appoint Prates as Petrobras CEO, transition team member says
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 20:42 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to appoint Senator Jean Paul Prates as the next chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras, a member of his transition team said on Thursday.
Deyvid Bacelar, the head of oil workers' union FUP, also said that the leftist leader had decided to name Senator Alexandre Silveira as his future mines and energy minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Cup quarterfinals: Brazilian fans left heartbroken, Argentinian admirers on cloud nine in Kerala
Google honors Claudio Kano, Brazilian table tennis player for his contributions to sports
EXCLUSIVE-Deforestation of Brazilian savanna surged some 25% in a year, sources say
Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick
Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick