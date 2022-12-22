Official in Russian-controlled Ukraine blown up in car bomb attack
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 20:56 IST
A local official in a part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region controlled by Russian forces was killed on Thursday in a car bomb attack, the Russian-installed local administration said.
It blamed the death of Andrei Shtepa on "Ukrainian terrorists".
