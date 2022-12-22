Left Menu

Assam government mulls mega seasonal tourist spot at sandbars of Brahmaputra

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Thursday visited and held a review meeting at the proposed site at Brahmaputra Bali Sapori (river sand beach) Guwahati which has been decided to develop as a seasonal tourist destination by Tourism Department.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 20:56 IST
Assam government mulls mega seasonal tourist spot at sandbars of Brahmaputra
Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah visited the proposed site at Brahmaputra Bali Sapori (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Thursday visited and held a review meeting at the proposed site at Brahmaputra Bali Sapori (river sand beach) Guwahati which has been decided to develop as a seasonal tourist destination by the State Tourism Department. Jayanta Malla Baruah called on the officials of different line departments like PHE, APDCL, Cultural Affairs etc and took note of the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming new Tourist destination.

The Assam Tourism Minister stated that this temporary destination will be developed for a period of two to three months for providing both local and outstation tourists with an unforgettable experience. "The destination will host different adventure sports, traditional sports, art and crafts and many new things which will give a pleasing experience for the visitors" added the Tourism Minister.

He also mentioned that special ferries to the destination will be available from one of the ghats of River Brahmaputra at Guwahati. He further stated that new employment opportunities will be provided to a large number of people while developing this site as a new tourist destination.

The minister held a detailed discussion with the officials of different departments regarding the basic arrangements to be made in the venue like ferry service, security, public toilets, etc. The meeting was attended by GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka, Secretary Tourism Padmapani Bora and other senior officials of concerned departments. (ANI)

