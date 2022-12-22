Left Menu

Division Bench of HC stays order on nomination to Kerala University's search committee

Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has stayed the order of Single Bench directing the senate in the Kerala University to nominate its member for the search cum selection committee which will be set up for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor (VC).

Now, the Division Bench has stayed this order of December 8 in an appeal challenging the Single Bench order. "Once the senate nominates a member, the chancellor (governor) has to issue a notification regarding the formation of a search committee. Following this, the vice-chancellor should be appointed in a time-bound manner. The governor who is the chancellor of universities in Kerala can evoke legal actions if the senate is not nominating its member within the given time frame," the bench had said.

However, if the senate needs more time it can approach the court, it added. The Single Bench order had come on a plea moved by Alappuzha native S Jayaram, demanding senate disbandment if they cannot nominate a member for the selection committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

