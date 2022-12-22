Left Menu

Andhra CM extends help to man suffering from kidney problem

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister directed the District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon to initiate the process.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 22:40 IST
Andhra CM extends help to man suffering from kidney problem
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended help to a person suffering from a kidney problem in the Parumanchala village and directed the officials to take appropriate action in this regard. According to an official statement, the Chief Minister directed the District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon to initiate the process.

"During his visit to condole TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on the sudden demise of his son Chandramouli Reddy here on Thursday, Jayamma, a native of the village explained her son Yogi's health problem to the Chief Minister and her difficulties in providing dialysis," the statement said. It said that the woman appealed to CM Reddy to provide the necessary medical help and pension to her son.

"In return, he responded immediately and directed the District Collector to take appropriate action," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022