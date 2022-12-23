Left Menu

Algeria suggests to sell spare electricity capacity to Europe -president

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 02:02 IST
Algeria suggests to sell spare electricity capacity to Europe -president

Algeria is offering to Europe its spare electricity capacity, and it is planning a 270 km undersea pipe towards Italy, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told reporters in an interview on Thursday.

Algeria is also pushing to double its gas exports to reach 100 billion cubic metres per year versus 56 billion cubic metres per year in 2022, Tebboune added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global
4
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022