Algeria suggests to sell spare electricity capacity to Europe -president
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 02:02 IST
Algeria is offering to Europe its spare electricity capacity, and it is planning a 270 km undersea pipe towards Italy, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told reporters in an interview on Thursday.
Algeria is also pushing to double its gas exports to reach 100 billion cubic metres per year versus 56 billion cubic metres per year in 2022, Tebboune added.
