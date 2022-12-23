Umar Khalid released from Tihar jail on 7-day bail to attend sister's wedding

Umar Khalid on Friday walked out of Tihar Jail following an earlier December 12 order by a Delhi Court giving him an interim bail of seven days to attend his sister's wedding. Umar Khalid was released from Tihar Jail today.

On December 12, A Delhi court granted a week's interim bail to student activist Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court had granted Khalid bail for a period of one week, starting December 23.

Khalid has been granted bail for attending his sister's marriage on December 28. He has to surrender on December 30. He had sought an interim bail of two weeks for attending the marriage. The detailed order is awaited.

During the arguments on November 6, Khalid's counsel senior advocate Tridip Pais had assured the court that he would not talk to the media or give any interview if granted interim bail for the wedding of his sister. He also said that he would abide by any condition imposed by the court, including providing his live location.

It was earlier submitted by the Delhi police that Khalid's release on interim bail may lead to unrest. Delhi police had submitted a report filed in Karkardooma Court opposing the interim bail plea moved on Khalid's behalf. The senior advocate also referred to the cases where interim bail was granted to the accused under UAPA. He also referred to the case of Siddique Kappan where an interim bail was granted by the Supreme court imposing the condition of no interaction with media. The same condition may be imposed in this case as well.

Pais had said, "Siddique Kappan was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. A condition was imposed. Please see the condition put -- the same condition may be put on my client. During his (Khalid's) visit, he shall not give any media interviews. Not media public persons... Agreed I won't. Only family and relatives." The counsel also referred to the case of co-accused Ishrat Jahan who was granted 10 days interim bail for her own marriage.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad had opposed the bail plea. He said that in the case of Siddique Kappan, interim bail was granted by the Supreme court and other judgements cited don't apply to Umar Khalid's case. SPP submitted that here we are in a situation where his bail has been rejected. "So far as Siddique Kappan is concerned, it was by Supreme Court... if it is passed by this court, then they will say freedom of expression will be agitated. Tomorrow everybody will say."Delhi police had filed a status report on the interim bail plea. The fact of wedding has been verified by the police. (ANI)

