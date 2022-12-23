Left Menu

CM Yogi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on birth anniversary

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:58 IST
CM Yogi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on birth anniversary
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on the Vidhan Bhawan premises here.

December 23 is celebrated as 'Kisan Diwas' across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth prime minister of India.

On the occasion of Kisan Samman Diwas, Chief Minister Adityanath flagged off tractors to be given to the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Earlier in a tweet, the chief minister said, ''Humble tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary! Best wishes to all on 'Farmer's Day. Chaudhary Charan Singh struggled throughout his life for the welfare of the exploited, deprived, neglected and food-giving farmer brothers.'' Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Singh, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh were among those who were present at the Vidhan Bhawan, the seat of bicameral legislature in Uttar Pradesh.

