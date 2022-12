KOLKATA TEASALE COMPARISON-2 LAST

CATEGORY: QUANTITY SOLD( In Kg during Sale-51 & Sale-50) CTC LEAF : 24,17,698 :: 25,93,212 ORTHODOX : 10,72,827 :: 11,73,025 DARJEELING : 54,703 :: 42,962 DUST : 10,20,805 :: 12,36,570 ---- CATEGORY :: AVERAGE PRICE :: BUYERS(Ist figure for Sale-51 and nest figure for Sale-50) CTC Leaf : Rs.183.84/Rs.178.79 :: 168/169 ORTHODOX : Rs.215.78/Rs.233.85 :: 121/120 DARJEELING: Rs.300.92/Rs.345.97 :: 61/64 DUST : Rs.186.11/Rs.194.56 :: 76/87

