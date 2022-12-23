KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal :8900.00-10100.00 Masoor Dal :7050.00-11250.00 Gatar Dal :5900.00-6250.00 Gram Dal :5800.00-6300.00 Matar Dal :6350.00-6450.00 Urad Dal :9100.00-9600.00 Moth Dal :8500.00-8750.00 Arhar Dal :10,350.00-10,700.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse :2650.00-2850.00 Minikit :4100.00-4200.00 Govind Bhog:6100.00-6400.00 Dehradun :6750.00-7350.00 (all rates are including GST)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)