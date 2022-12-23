KOLKATA JAGGERY & SUGAR PRICES
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:22 IST
JAGGERY ; (All rates are in Rs./quintal & including GST) Tin Gur : 3200.00-3600.00 Packet Gur(Laddo) : 3450.00-3500.00 Chakki Gur : 3700.00-4000.00 ---- SUGAR ; Medium-30 : 3950.00-4000.00 Small-30 : 3820.00-3870.00 Large-30 : 4260.00
