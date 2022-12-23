BRIEF-China approves Morgan Stanley Securities to engage in alternative investment business
China's securities regulator:
* APPROVES MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES CHINA CO TO ENGAGE IN ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT BUSINESS THROUGH SUBSIDIARIES
