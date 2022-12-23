Left Menu

50,000 poly houses to be built in U'khand in two years: Dhami

Fifty thousand poly houses will be built in Uttarakhand with the help of NABARD, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday.Making the announcement here on the occasion of National Farmers Day, Dhami said all these poly houses will be built within two years, he said. All steps are being taken by the government to double the income of farmers.

Citing an instance of this, he said consumers in four plain districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital are to be provided millet through the public distribution system for which 10,000 metric tones of it will be bought at the minimum support price. It will help double the income of farmers besides promoting the cultivation of millet, he said.

