BRS Working President KT Rama Rao interacts with 1.5 lakh farmers

On the occasion of National Farmers' Day, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday interacted with over 1.5 lakh farmers of Rajanna Sircilla district.

A press release from his office said KTR spoke about Telangana government's revolutionary welfare schemes which transformed the agricultural activity in the state into a flourishing profession. The state's food grain production increased from 68 lakh tonnes in 2014 to 3.5 crore tonnes now and also warehouse capacity which was 4 lakh metric tonnes before the formation of the state, increased to 24 lakh metric tonnes, the release quoted KTR as saying.

Conversing with farmers in Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday, he spoke about investment support through Rythu Bandhu, insurance provided through Rythu Bhima, construction of Rythu Vedikas, irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, free power provided to farmers and other pioneering initiatives of the State government. He further said under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, every year, Rs 10,000 per acre is given to farmers as agriculture investment support.

KTR said Rs 57,882 crore was credited to farmers' bank accounts in nine instalments and Rs 7,600 crore will be distributed under the 10th instalment starting this month-end. ''A total of 66 lakh farmers will be benefited from the Rythu Bandhu scheme,'' KTR said, adding the governments at the Centre and in other states took inspiration from Telangana and came up with similar schemes.

Meanwhile, protests were held on Friday at several places in the state against Centre's alleged ''malicious and misinformation campaign about implementation of employment guarantee scheme in Telangana.'' He alleged the Centre was spreading ''misinformation'' by stating that construction of the drying platforms is diversion of MGNREGS funds, an official release said on Thursday.

Rama Rao had said that the Central government served a notice to the State asking to return Rs 151 crore spent on the construction of drying platforms under the scheme.

He had alleged that the Central government is ''bent on maligning, conspiring against the Telangana government'' without considering the benefits such works accrue to farmers.