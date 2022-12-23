Left Menu

HP CM urges tourists visiting state to follow COVID-19 protocol, talks to officials on arrangements

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, said directions have been given to regulate traffic and crowd in the region and the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with stakeholders on December 28 in Shimla.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 23:45 IST
HP CM urges tourists visiting state to follow COVID-19 protocol, talks to officials on arrangements
Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Naresh Chauhan (File photo)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the police and other officials at different tourist destinations to make arrangements to welcome the tourists to the region during Christmas and New Year. The Chief Minister has appealed to the tourists to follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, said directions have been given to regulate traffic and crowd in the region and the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with stakeholders on December 28 in Shimla. "The Chief Minister is in Delhi and is monitoring the office and talking to the officials on the phone. His health is good and after completion of the quarantine period on December 24, he is expected to arrive in Shimla on December 25. The cabinet expansion will be done after the three-day session of the Assembly. The dates of cabinet expansion will depend on the availability of the Governor. The Chief Minister has scheduled a meeting with the officials and people concerned on the issue of the Old Pension scheme," Chauhan said.

He said that the government is determined to fulfil its commitments to the people. "The orders done by the previous government on the issue of opening institutions and other decisions have been de-notified. We have not de-notified all the orders. After review, de-notifications have been done on the basis of merit. They (BJP) have done it on the basis of political motives just to gain votes, we will keep in mind the merit of the people of the state," he said.

"We are very clear on this. Merit will be kept in mind and all promises made to people will be fulfilled" he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
UNHCR applauds Honduras's new legislation to address internal displacement

UNHCR applauds Honduras's new legislation to address internal displacement

Global
4
Global youth innovators crack the code on gender based violence: Inclusiveness rating tool wins UNFPA India hackathon

Global youth innovators crack the code on gender based violence: Inclusivene...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022