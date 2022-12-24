Sasikala hints reunting party before 2024 LS polls

Left Menu

Expelled AIADMK leader and former chief minister Sasikala on Friday hinted at the reunion of the party before the general elections in 2024.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 07:51 IST
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Expelled AIADMK leader and former chief minister Sasikala on Friday hinted at the reunion of the party before the general elections in 2024. "All factions will be united with the AIADMK and face the next general elections unitedly and emerge victorious," she said.

Sasikala participated in a Christmas event in Kilpauk church in Chennai. She also distributed free food to the elderly at the old age home in Chennai Kilpauk. Sasikala also responded to questions on the Arumughaswamy Commission summoning her in connection with former chief minister Jayalalithaa's death.

"I was given two options from the Arumughaswamy Commission -- to appear in person or give a reply through counsel or written reply for questions. I have chosen to reply through a written letter and answered all the questions," Sasikala said. (ANI)

