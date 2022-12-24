Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Customs seize gold biscuits worth Rs 8 lakhs at Trichy airport

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Saturday intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over Rs eight lakhs, concealed inside a tin at Trichy Airport, officials said.

24-12-2022
Gold-shaped biscuits seized by Air Intelligence Unit at Trichy Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Saturday intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over Rs eight lakhs, concealed inside a tin at Trichy Airport, officials said. The gold pieces weighed 147.5 grams and had a purity of 24 carats, the customs department said.

"Seizure of two biscuit-shaped gold pieces (100+47.5 grams) of 24-carat purity, totally weighing 147.5 grams, valued at Rs 8,06,530 lakhs from a male pax who arrived at Trichy airport from Singapore by Air India Flight on December 24," the customs department said. Earlier in November, Trichy airport officials seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport.

The gold piece was worth Rs.7,74,590 and was had a purity of 24 carats. The officials extracted the yellow metal from 169 grams of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of a female passenger.

"The female passenger arrived at Tiruchirappalli airport from Kualalumpur by Air Asia flight no-AK-23 on November 15," said a statement. (ANI)

