5G services will increase cyber-crimes in Goa: DGP Jaspal Singh

Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh has said that the launch of 5G services will lead to an increase in cyber-crimes in the state. Speaking at the Goa Police Ideathon-2022 on Friday, DGP Singh said that a large number of devices will be connected to the high-speed internet service after the launch of the 5G services. Therefore, the probability of rise in cyber-crimes, he said.

The event was organized by the Cyber Crime Police Station at South Goa.' The ideathon was organized on the Implications of 5G technology for Law Enforcement Agencies under the leadership of Director General of Police Jaspal Singh, said a press release.

The event which witnessed highly enthusiastic participation from all stakeholders aims to sensitize the police personnel about the changes they shall witness in the future and be well prepared to deal with the emerging challenges, as per the statement. In the brainstorming session, eminent speakers from three domains viz. police, academia and industry were present. The session commenced with talks on the fundamental aspects of 5G technology by Neelkanadan Rajamohan (Faculty, IIT Goa) and Smart Decides by Tarun Lakhmani (Asst Manager, IFB).

The panel for Implications of 5G technology on Law and Order problems consisted of Nidhin Valsan, IPS (SP North & Cyber Crime), Shivendu Bhushan, IPS (SDPO Margao), Neelkandan Rajamohan (Faculty IIT Goa) and Shri Sawant Kushwaha (Asst Manager, IFB) and they highlighted how predictive policing and monitoring through drones will improve police effectiveness. Concerns about possible confusion in the current legal regime were also addressed. The second panel for Implications of 5G technology on Traffic Management consisting of Shri Bosco George (SP Traffic), Shri Damodar Reddy (Faculty, NIT Goa), Sathisha Basavaraju (Scientist, Beltech AI Pvt Ltd) and Filomena Costa (PI Traffic Colva) highlighted the benefits of realization of ITMS and automated detection and challenging of violations. The possibility of disruption of traffic management through unauthorized malicious access and safeguards against the same was also highlighted.

The third panel for Implications of 5G technology on Financial Frauds consisted of Sunita Sawant (SP Economic Offences Cell), Sanjay K Sahay (Faculty, BITS Goa), Ajit Muzumdar (Faculty, NFSU Goa) and Raman Jaiswal (Chief Manager, SBI Goa) highlighted how 5G can be beneficial in better KYC and ensuring 360-degree security of the financial ecosystem. The concerns of increased fraud through fintech networks and as well as crypto platforms were highlighted and possible safeguards were discussed. (ANI)

