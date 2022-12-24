Left Menu

Budget for next fiscal will be tabled in February: Karnataka CM

PTI | Haveri | Updated: 24-12-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 15:34 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state budget for the next financial year will be tabled in February 2023.

After the current session gets over, there will be discussion with all the departments and a few boards and corporations to make preparations for the budget in January, he added.

''Budget will be tabled in February. In this regard two rounds of meetings have taken place with the finance department officials,'' Bommai told reporters in Shiggaon here.

The proposed budget session would be the last session of the current Karnataka assembly, after which assembly polls are scheduled to take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

