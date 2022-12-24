Left Menu

Manish Sisodia appeals to LG to decide on proposal for lab tests in Govt hospitals, Mohalla Clincs

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday appealed to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena to take a decision on the proposal of free medical tests in Delhi government's mohalla clinics and government hospitals, from January 1, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 16:03 IST
Manish Sisodia appeals to LG to decide on proposal for lab tests in Govt hospitals, Mohalla Clincs
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday appealed Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the capital, Vinai Kumar Saxena to take a decision on the proposal for free medical lab tests in government hospitals and Mohalla clinics. "If LG does not allow it to continue, then free tests will be stopped in all hospitals in Delhi from January 1," Sisodia told the media persons.

Sisodia has said that the file is pending with LG for two weeks. Earlier on December 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal of the Health Department.

A total of 450 types of medical tests will be free in Delhi government's mohalla clinics and government hospitals, from January 1, 2023, said the proposal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022