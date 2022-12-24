Manish Sisodia appeals to LG to decide on proposal for lab tests in Govt hospitals, Mohalla Clincs
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday appealed to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena to take a decision on the proposal of free medical tests in Delhi government's mohalla clinics and government hospitals, from January 1, 2023.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday appealed Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the capital, Vinai Kumar Saxena to take a decision on the proposal for free medical lab tests in government hospitals and Mohalla clinics. "If LG does not allow it to continue, then free tests will be stopped in all hospitals in Delhi from January 1," Sisodia told the media persons.
Sisodia has said that the file is pending with LG for two weeks. Earlier on December 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal of the Health Department.
A total of 450 types of medical tests will be free in Delhi government's mohalla clinics and government hospitals, from January 1, 2023, said the proposal. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal directs planning dept to recall order restricting DDCD vice-chairman Jasmine Shah from using his office: Sources.
Give 'strictest punishment' to acid attackers: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost in Delhi from Jan 1: Official sources.
Winning 5 seats in Gujarat was "like milking an ox": Arvind Kejriwal
All 5 newly-elected Gujarat AAP MLAs meet Arvind Kejriwal