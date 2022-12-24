Left Menu

HP Governor flags off 2 mobile health vans

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flagged off two mobile health vans on Saturday for Chamba and Sirmaur districts. Providing mobile health services was the need of the hour and as Himachal Pradesh has tough geographical conditions, the vans would be very beneficial for providing first aid to the people, Arlekar, who is also the president of State Red Cross Society, said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-12-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 18:59 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flagged off two mobile health vans on Saturday for Chamba and Sirmaur districts. The van has facilities like central oxygen system, refrigerator, electric cooler, examination couch, electric suction machine, minor surgery set, nebulizer, 12 channel ECG machine, steriliser, defibrillator and oxygen cylinder. Providing mobile health services was the need of the hour and as Himachal Pradesh has tough geographical conditions, the vans would be very beneficial for providing first aid to the people, Arlekar, who is also the president of State Red Cross Society, said. The vans have been made available by the Indian Red Cross Society.

The governor also inspected the vans and enquired about the health services and facilities available for the people.

