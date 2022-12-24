Left Menu

53 'jihadis' including one Bangladeshi national arrested in Assam so far in 2022: CM Sarma

The Assam government on Saturday said that 53 Jihadis including a Bangladeshi national have been arrested in the state so far in 2022.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 20:49 IST
53 'jihadis' including one Bangladeshi national arrested in Assam so far in 2022: CM Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Saturday said that 53 'jihadis' including a Bangladeshi national have been arrested in the state so far in 2022. Replying to a query by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Terash Gowalla, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the Home Department said on the last day of the winter session of the State Assembly that since March 2022, a total of nine cases linked with jihadi activities have been registered in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Tamulpur and Nalbari districts.

He informed that the case registered in Barpeta district has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "One Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Suman was arrested by Assam Police in connection with Barpeta Police Station case under relevant sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Passport Act and Foreigners Act. He was engaged as Imam of Dhakaliapara Mosque and Arabic teacher at Josihatipara Saikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy," the Assam Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma further said that five Bangladeshi nationals Usman alias Aminul Islam alias Mehdi Hasan, Abdullah Talha alias Jakir Bhai, Mehbub alias Mehbubur Rahman, Alamgir alias Mohammad Talha and Jahangir alias Ibrahim alias Hanif are still absconding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022