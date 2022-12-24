Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner asks all govt institutes, offices to hoist tricolour on R-Day

Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole on Saturday directed all government institutes and offices to hoist the National Flag on Republic Day.

Pole gave the directions at a meeting to review the arrangements for Republic Day, an official spokesperson said. He said the main venue of the Republic Day function will be the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, and asked all the departments to make arrangements accordingly.

The divisional commissioner also gave several directions for the smooth conduct of the event. Pole directed officers of line departments to play a comprehensive and active role.

He issued directions to departments regarding selection of contingents, cultural programmes, rehearsals, transportation facilities for participants, traffic management, security, refreshment, installation of screens/ LEDs, illumination of government buildings and other important arrangements, the official said.

Pole directed the cultural department to make arrangements of 3-5 contingents.

It was informed that in addition to bands, contingents of CRPF, Police, Armed Police, BSF, ITBP, IRP, UTDRF, fire and emergency, forest, lady contingent of police and NCC cadets will be participating in the parade. He urged officers to ensure that all arrangements are put in place well in time for smooth and successful celebration of Republic Day.

