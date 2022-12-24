Tripura CM Manik Saha attends Egiye Chalo Sangha Programme

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday attended 'Egiye Chalo Sangha Programme' in Agartala. He felicitated the gold-medal winner of the state kickboxing championship at the event.

"In my medical experience, I have seen three types of children - over-protected, over-neglected and over-affectionate. The extremity of any kind is not welcome," Saha said while addressing the event. CM Saha was sharing his personal experience, and he also urged the parents of young children to let them 'grow' at their own pace.

He also advised parents not to overburden kids with their expectations. "Every child has a gift. They have inner talents, which take time to grow. Parents should not overburden them with their expectations." (ANI)

