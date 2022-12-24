Left Menu

Several women injured in firing incident in Bihar's Bettiah

The incident occurred at Nakti Paterwa village under Jagdishpur police station area of Bettiah. A land dispute was said to be behind the incident.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 23:17 IST
Visuals from Government Medical College and Hospital, Bettiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several women were injured in a firing incident in Bihar's Bettiah on Saturday. The incident occurred at Nakti Paterwa village under Jagdishpur police station area of Bettiah. After getting the information, the local police reached the spot. A land dispute was said to be behind the incident.

"5 women got injured. 5 rounds were fired. It happened due to a land dispute," said Hrudaya Mahto, a relative of the injured. The injured were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Bettiah.

Police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

