Spiritual speaker Devkinandan Thakur receives death threat; case registered

Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj, a spiritual leader from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, has received death threats from overseas cautioning him to refrain from speaking against a particular community. Kharghar police in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra have registered a case against an unidentified individual, said officials on Sunday.

Devkinandan Maharaj while registering the case told the Kharghar police on Saturday that he received a threatening phone call from Dubai in which he was asked not to speak against the Muslims and that if he did not "adhere to the advice he would be killed". Further details are awaited. (ANI)

