Head constable shot dead by colleague in Kanker, Chhatisgarh

Head constable Surendra Bhagat was shot dead by constable Purushottam Singh on Sunday morning here. The incident happened when the head constable was on duty at Government PG College, Kanker district headquarters.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 14:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Head constable Surendra Bhagat belonging to the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was shot dead by constable Purushottam Singh on Sunday morning here. The incident happened when the head constable was on duty at Government PG College, Kanker district headquarters. The head constable Surendra Bhagat died on the spot. Around 20 rounds were fired at him by the accused.

The cause of the murder is being ascertained. At present, constable Purushottam has been brought to Kanker Kotwali where Kanker DIG Balaji Rao and Kanker SP Shalabh Sinha are interrogating him.

After the incident, constable Purushottam locked himself in a room. The police apparently had to struggle a lot to get him out. Notably, in view of a three-tier Panchayat by-election which is scheduled to be held in the Kanker district, a 'Strong Room' had been made in the PG College, where CAF personnel were deployed.

According to Kanker SP Shalabh Sinha, the head constable returned from leave only last month. (ANI)

