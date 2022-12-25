India logs 227 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 227 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Sunday. India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 220.05 crores. 95.12 crore second doses and 22.36 crore precaution doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India administered 1,11,304 doses in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload currently stands at 3,424, which accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total cases. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.8 per cent, the Health Ministry said. A total of 198 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) was recorded at 4,41,42,989 on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.18 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.14 per cent. The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,29,159 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.99 crores of cumulative tests, said, officials.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday decided to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country on December 27 in the wake of the COVID alarm due to a surge in infection in many countries. This is to ensure readiness in the availability of oxygen support, and ICU beds among other preparedness measures in case of a surge of COVID cases in India.

According to the Ministry, the objective of the exercise is to ensure the operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID. Detailing the focus on the parameters during the mock drills, it said that the main focus will be on the bed capacities including isolation, oxygen-supported and ICU beds at the health facilities. (ANI)

