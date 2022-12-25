Left Menu

SKM to hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' in Haryana's Jind on Jan 26

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' in Haryana's Jind on January 26.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 15:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' in Haryana's Jind on January 26, the officials of the union told the mediapersons on Saturday. The district and block-level protests will also be organised in different parts of the country to press the Union government for the pending demands of the farmers, including fixing the guaranteed minimum support prices, withdrawal cases filed against farmers during farmers' agitation among others, said SKM officials.

A meeting of SKM was held on Saturday at Gurudwara Dera Kar Sewa in Haryana's Karnal. During the meeting on Saturday, the union condemned the raids by the Income Tax department on Punjab singers including Kanwar Grewal and Ranjit Bawa, who supported the farmers' agitation against the three farm bills.

The upcoming Mahapanchayat in January will discuss the next course of action by the SKM regarding the demand for swift action against the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The demand for removing Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra from the cabinet will also be discussed in the Mahapanchayat.

The discussion will take place regarding SKM's demands for the withdrawal of cases filed against the farmers during the farmers' agitation. SKM's call for the release of the farmers languishing in jails wil also be discussed. Farmer leaders including Bhartiya Kisan Union's National Spokesperson (BKU) Rakesh Tikait, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Darshanpal, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Ravindra Singh Patiala, Suresh Kaut and Amarjeet Mohdi participated in the meeting. (ANI)

