Left Menu

International passengers undergo Covid test at Andhra's Gannavapuram Airport

An Air India flight arrived at Gannavaram Airport with 140 passengers from Sharjah. Four passengers underwent the Covid tests at the Gannavaram International Airport.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 15:34 IST
International passengers undergo Covid test at Andhra's Gannavapuram Airport
Passengers arrive at Gannavaram Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alerted by the new BF.7 Covid-19 variant, the officials at the Gannavaram airport here in Andhra Pradesh conducted Corona tests for international travellers. The arrangements were made by the District Medical Officers at the airport on the orders of the Central and State Governments.

As per Centre's guidelines, two per cent of international passengers arriving at Indian airports are to be tested. Airport Director Lakshmi Kanta Reddy has revealed that they are organising the Covid tests at Gannavaram Airport and will continue at Gannavaram Airport as per the orders of the Central and State Governments.

"An Air India flight arrived at Gannavaram Airport with 140 passengers from Sharjah. Four passengers from Sharjah have been tested for Covid at Gannavaram International Airport," said Reddy. "Nobody is afraid of corona. We have taken booster dose and we have to put on mask for our safety," said a passenger.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already held a meeting with top officials and experts to take stock of the Covid situation in the country. The entire country is gearing up for a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which said to be the reason behind the surge in Covid cases in China, being detected in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022