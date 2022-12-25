Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace receives Type certification and RTPO approvals from DGCA

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has received the Type Certification and RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organisation) approvals from the Director General of Civil Aviation for the indigenously designed kisan drones, the company said on Sunday.

DGCA Type certification is provided on the basis of the quality check and is issued after a rigorous testing process of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

The kisan drones are developed for agricultural purposes and with the Type Certification received for the GA-AG model, Garuda Kisan drones were eligible for Rs 10 lakh unsecured loans from the agri-infrastructure fund offered by the Centre, the company said in a statement.

According to DGCA, a remote pilot training organisation is an organisation authorised by the DGCA to impart remote pilot training to any individual seeking for a remote pilot certificate under Rule 34 of Drone Rules 2021.

''The elusive double certification by DGCA for Type and RPTO certification is a testament to our indigenous Made in India drone manufacturing capacities.We are powered and blessed with strong demands of manufacturing 5,000 drones in the next five months,'' Garuda Aerospace founder Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

''With receiving approvals we are certain that the necessary utilisation of skills with significant sector growth will be seen. Our drones will further benefit farmers and agri entrepreneurs by playing a major role in impacting the lives of farmers and building new age careers...,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

