3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 25-12-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 17:04 IST
Foreign aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organisations.
Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without their female staff.
