Miscreants loot Rs 10 lakh after stabbing iron trader in Indore

A businessman was stabbed and robbed of Rs 10 lakh in Indore's Gwaltoli police station area.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 18:30 IST
Representatiive Image. Image Credit: ANI
A businessman was stabbed and robbed of Rs 10 lakh in Indore's Gwaltoli police station area. "Shahnawaz Khan, a resident of Manik Bagh was an iron trader by profession. He was on his way home from the shop on Saturday night when three miscreants stopped him on Nasiya Road and stabbed him multiple times following an altercation," informed Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi.

The police are currently looking for the accused. Shahnawaz's brother Imran said that he received a call from injured brother Shahnawaz at around 10 pm.

"Three to four miscreants surrounded my brother and were trying to snatch the bag," said Imran. Unable to snatch the bag easily, the robbers stabbed Shahnawaz and fled after taking the bag containing Rs 10 lakh.

The injured Shahnawaz was admitted to hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

