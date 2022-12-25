Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt holds gram chaupals in districts on 'Good Governance Day'

Gram chaupals were organised by the Uttarakhand government on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day' on Sunday with an aim of providing benefits of public welfare schemes of the central and state government to residents in remote villages and solve their problems quickly.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 19:33 IST
A chaupal organised in Kwanli village. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gram chaupals were organised by the Uttarakhand government on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day' on Sunday with an aim of providing benefits of public welfare schemes of the central and state government to residents in remote villages and solve their problems quickly. December 25, which is also former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, is marked across the country as 'Good Governance Day'.

Under the chairmanship of R Rajesh Kumar, secretary of the Medical Health and Medical Education Department, a chaupal was organised in Kwanli village. Several issues plaguing locals and the village representatives, especially those pertaining to health, education, electricity, water, and road, among others, were resolved at the spot. Addressing the chaupal, Health secretary Kumar told villagers that the government was working to provide information and benefits of various public welfare schemes in remote areas and solve the problems of locals in a time-bound manner.

Several similar chaupals were organised in all the districts of the state on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day'. The objective was to give villagers a patient audience and resolve their problems in a time-bound manner. The Health secretary assured villagers and local people's representatives that their problems would be resolved as soon as possible.

Kumar said the officers concerned were directed to solve all problems at the district level while saying that necessary action will also be taken by the government. He said efforts were underway to ensure that the public welfare schemes of the state reach all eligible citizens.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar paid floral tribute to former PM and Bharat Ratna recipient, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at his memorial, Sadaiv Atal. Vajpayee served as PM from May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996 and again from 19 March 19, 1998 to May 22, 2004. He also served as the External Affairs minister under former PM Moraji Desai, from 1977 to 1979. (ANI)

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

