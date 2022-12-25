Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: 'Ilegal encroachment' of man held for beating up woman in Rewa demolished

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said a building 'illegally constructed' by the man, arrested for allegedly beating a woman and leaving her unconscious on a road, has been demolished.

A visual of the accused's 'encroachment' being razed. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said a building 'illegally constructed' by the man, arrested for allegedly beating a woman and leaving her unconscious on a road, has been demolished. "Accused Pankaj Tripathi has been arrested and his illegally built house has been demolished. His driving licence has also been cancelled," read a tweet by the office of the Madhya Pradesh CM on its official handle.

Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin shared details about the action on the alleged illegal construction. "Both the accused in the case have been arrested. We have also taken action against the accused's illegal encroachment. Further investigation is on in the case," the SP said.

Earlier, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Rewa, Naveen Tiwari informed that the accused was in a relationship with the woman he allegedly beat up. "On the basis of the FIR registered by the victim in Mauganj police station, the accused, Pankaj Tripathi, was arrested. He beat her up following a dispute while they were visiting his native place in Dhera. The victim had to be admitted to a hospital. The accused was in a relationship with the victim," he said.

A video of the man purportedly beating up the woman went viral on social media following which the police registered a case. According to locals, the woman fainted during the fight and was left unconscious on the road by the accused, who fled the spot.

She lay unconscious for a long time before villagers reached the spot and informed the police. Police reached the spot and took the girl to a nearby hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

A case was registered under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

