Left Menu

Leopard which entered university campus in Tirupati captured

The first department captured a leopard at the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati after setting up traps including two cages in the jungle, according to an official on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 06:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 06:16 IST
Leopard which entered university campus in Tirupati captured
Leopard which entered university campus in Tirupati captured (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first department captured a leopard at the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati after setting up traps including two cages in the jungle, according to a forest official on Sunday. The leopard was reportedly roaming in the university premises, following which the forest officials used six cameras and traps along with two cages at two different places to capture the leopard.

The search for the leopard was underway since Saturday night, which finally came to an end on Sunday morning. After the successful capture of the leopard, it was release in the dense forest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
4
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022