Leopard which entered university campus in Tirupati captured

The first department captured a leopard at the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati after setting up traps including two cages in the jungle, according to a forest official on Sunday. The leopard was reportedly roaming in the university premises, following which the forest officials used six cameras and traps along with two cages at two different places to capture the leopard.

The search for the leopard was underway since Saturday night, which finally came to an end on Sunday morning. After the successful capture of the leopard, it was release in the dense forest. (ANI)

