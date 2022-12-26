Left Menu

Andhra Minister RK Roja participates in Christmas celebrations in Puttur's St Lutheran Church

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Cultural Affairs, Youth Services and Sports RK Roja participated in Christmas celebrations at St John Lutheran Church, Mandiveedhi, Puttur town on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 06:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 06:17 IST
Andhra Minister RK Roja participates in Christmas celebrations in Puttur's St Lutheran Church
Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism RK Roja (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Cultural Affairs, Youth Services and Sports RK Roja participated in Christmas celebrations at St John Lutheran Church, Mandiveedhi, Puttur town on Sunday. Chairman, members and church fathers of St John Lutheran Church welcomed the minister and Ramprasad Reddy grandly.

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, Minister RK Roja greeted all the people, donated clothes to the poor and unveiled the calendar of the church. Later the church father blessed the minister. Leaders and activists of YSRCP Puttur Municipal took part in this program.

Roja extended Christmas wishes to the public and offered prayers in the church. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge greeted the nation on the occasion of Christmas.

Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi expressed hope for further harmony and Joy. "Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society," PM Modi Tweeted.

Mallikarjun Kharge in a tweet said "The festival of Christmas gives hope to strengthen the values of brotherhood, tolerance and caring. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas everyone!" Meanwhile, a Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 27ft high, 60ft wide Santa Clause using 1500 kg tomatoes at Gopalpur Beach in Odhisa on the occasion of Christmas.

In West Bengal, special Prayers were offered at the Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata on the occasion of Christmas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
4
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022