Bihar: Schools in Patna to remain closed from today till year-end

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 07:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Schools will remain closed for students up to class 8 from today till year-end in view of cold wave conditions in Bihar's Patna, the district magistrate said in a notice. "In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31," the DM said.

"Dense to Very Dense Fog in many/some parts very likely over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and gradual reduction in intensity and spread thereafter due to likely reduction in moisture in lower tropospheric levels over the region. However, Dense Fog in isolated pockets likely over the region during subsequent 3-4 days," the weather department said on Sunday at 3.30 pm. Meanwhile, the IMD said that cold wave/severe cold wave conditions are very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand.

"Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave Conditions very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and gradual reduction in intensity & spread thereafter with Cold Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over the region during subsequent 2 days. Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch during next 2 days," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

