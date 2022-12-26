UNDP and Japan sign US$ 6.3m agreement to improve health and security in Haiti

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Japan signed today a US$ 6.3 million agreement to boost security in the country, strengthen the capacity of the national police, enhance health facilities, and prepare rapid response teams for emergencies.

Haiti remains a highly complex country, facing multidimensional crises and elevated vulnerability to natural hazards. It is critical for the international community to accompany and support Haitian-led solutions to address the main challenges and root causes of fragility.

A total of US$ 3.0 million will contribute to the three-year initiative "Reconstruction of Health Care Facilities in the Great South," which supports the Haitian government in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of key national public health infrastructure in the south of the island - severely damaged after the passage of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in August 2021 - benefiting the lives of more than 300,000 people, of which approximately 50% are women, while US$ 3.3 million will add to the UNDP's Basket Fund to increase alongside the Ministry of Justice and Public Security the capacity of the national police to improve security and address persistent institutional weaknesses within the local law enforcement force.

"We thank the Government of Japan and its people for its contribution, for trusting us, and for being a solid UNDP partner in Haiti, where we have been collaborating during the last few years on various topics, such as disaster risk reduction, rural electrification, and solid waste management, among other areas," said Linda Maguire, Regional Director for UNDP in Latin America and the Caribbean a.i.

The UNDP and other humanitarian partners are committed to staying and delivering and stand by the people of Haiti and will support efforts to build consensus, reduce violence, promote stability, and continues to underpin medium and long-term reconstruction, resilience, and development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).