J-K: 2 killed in Ramban road accident

Two persons were killed in Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday when a truck carrying LPG cylinders met with an accident on a national highway, police said. According to District Collector Ramban, two bodies have been recovered from the site on National Highway 44 near Battery Cheshma.

'2 bodies have been recovered. Police and quick response team have reached the spot," DC Ramban said. More details are awaited (ANI)

