Left Menu

Congress president Kharge pays tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his birth anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Udham Singh on his birth anniversary on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 10:35 IST
Congress president Kharge pays tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his birth anniversary
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh on his birth anniversary on Monday. "Our tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter, Shaheed-e-Azam, Udham Singh who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. His patriotism shall continue to inspire millions," Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet along with a graphical image of Udham Singh.

Born in 1899, Udham Singh was from Sangrur in Panjab and a freedom fighter who had lost his parents at an early age. He was hanged to death on July 31, 1940, for killing Former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired at indiscriminately by General Dyer and his men. According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022