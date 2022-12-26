Left Menu

Mukesh Choudhary takes over as Coal India Director, Marketing

Prior to this, he was Deputy Director General, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.Choudhary took the charge from B Veera Reddy, Director Technical CIL who was additionally officiating as Director Marketing since May this year.An officer of Indian Ordnance Factory Services IOFS 1996 batch, Choudhary is a mechanical engineering honours graduate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 12:37 IST
Mukesh Choudhary takes over as Coal India Director, Marketing
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned CIL on Monday said Mukesh Choudhary has taken over as its Director, Marketing.

He assumed charge on December 23, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement. Prior to this, he was Deputy Director General, of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

Choudhary took the charge from B Veera Reddy, Director (Technical) CIL who was additionally officiating as Director (Marketing) since May this year.

An officer of Indian Ordnance Factory Services (IOFS) 1996 batch, Choudhary is a mechanical engineering (honours) graduate. He also holds a Master of Financial Analysis (MFA) degree and an MBA degree.

Choudhary is well versed in the finer nuances of the country's coal demand supply chain and of CIL's marketing system on the back of his six-and-a-half years exposure as director, coal production and despatch, in the coal ministry.

His functions at the ministry included monitoring coal supplies, transport logistics and marketing policies.

He also served on the boards of six government-owned coal companies namely MCL, SECL, NLTPL, NCL, SCCL and CMDPI.

At a time when CIL's coal supplies have peaked to record high levels, especially to the major coal consuming power sector, and coal demand is expected to shoot up spurred by the increased electricity generation in the country, Choudhary's experience will help in tackling the challenging marketing issues.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022