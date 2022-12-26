Left Menu

Power Mech gets orders over Rs 1,034 cr from Adani Group, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 16:43 IST
Power Mech gets orders over Rs 1,034 cr from Adani Group, others
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Power Mech Projects (Power Mech) on Monday said it has bagged three projects, including one from the Adani Group, totalling Rs 1,034.13 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received service order/letters of award (LOA) worth Rs 1,034.13 crore.

A service order for execution of retrofitting of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system is from the Adani Group for its thermal power plants located at Mahan (Madhya Pradesh), Raigarh and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Power Mech said.

The order from the Adani Group is of Rs 608 crore, it said.

Another order of Rs 306.60 crore is for setting up of a wagon repair workshop at Kazipet, Telangana. This project has been awarded to Power Mech-Taikisha, its joint venture company with Taikisha Engineering India Private Limited.

The third project of Rs 119.53 crore is for providing technical expert, rotary technicians operation and maintenance services at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Project, Lagos, Nigeria.

The contract period of this work is 24 months, Power Mech said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022