President Murmu inaugurates development of Srisailam Temple project in Andhra Pradesh

The project has been sanctioned and executed under PRASHAD scheme viz. National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive of the Ministry of Tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:39 IST
The project “Development of Srisailam Temple in the state of Andhra Pradesh” has been completed with a cost of Rs. 43.08 crores.  Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the project "Development of Srisailam Temple in the State of Andhra Pradesh" today at Srisailam Temple Complex, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The project has been sanctioned and executed under PRASHAD scheme viz. National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive of the Ministry of Tourism.

The event was graced by the presence of Governor of Telangana Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shri Shripad Y. Naik, Dy. Chief Minister & Minister for Endowments, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh Shri Kottu Satyanarayana, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh Smt. R. K. Roja, Minister for Finance, Planning & Legislative Affairs, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh Shri Buggana Rajendranath, Secretary (Tourism) GoI Shri Arvind Singh and other important dignitaries.

The project "Development of Srisailam Temple in the state of Andhra Pradesh" has been completed with a cost of Rs. 43.08 crores. The project is 100% funded by the Ministry of Tourism of Government of India. The components executed in the project include interventions like Amphitheatre, Illuminations and Sound and Light Show, Digital Interventions, Tourist Amenity Center , Parking area, Changing rooms, Toilet Complexes, Souvenir Shops, Food court, ATM & Banking Facility. These interventions aimed at making Srisailam Temple a world class pilgrimage and tourist destinations by providing state-of-the-art facilities for visitors.

The 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive' (PRASHAD) is a Central Sector Scheme with complete financial assistance by the Government of India. The scheme is launched under the leadership of Prime Minister by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the vision of focused integrated infrastructure development to harness pilgrimage and heritage tourism destinations for its direct and multiplier effect upon employment generation and economic development.

Srisailam Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati and the only temple in India significant to both Saivism and Shaktism. The presiding deity of the place is Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy in natural stone formations in the shape of Lingam and is considered one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas of the Goddess, Parvati. Apart from being one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and Shakti Peethas of India, the temple is also classified as one of the Paadal Petra Sthalam. The idol of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi are thought to be 'Swayambhu' or self-manifested, and the unique combination of Jyothirlingam and Mahasakthi in one complex is one-of-a-kind.

(With Inputs from PIB)

