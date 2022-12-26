Left Menu

Assam: 13, including three forest staff, injured in leopard attack in Jorhat

At least 13 people, including three forest staff, were injured after being attacked by a leopard in Assam's Jorhat district, police said on Monday.

Assam: 13, including three forest staff, injured in leopard attack in Jorhat
A visual of the leopard in Assam's Jorhat district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least 13 people, including three forest staff, were injured after being attacked by a leopard in Assam's Jorhat district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred around Rain Forest Research Institute located at Chenijan near Teok in Jorhat district.

Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district, Mohan Lal Meena, told ANI that 13 persons, including three forest staff, were injured in the attack. "All the injured were admitted to a local hospital. They are said to be out of danger," the SP said.

A forest official of Jorhat district said around 10.30 am, they received information that a leopard had attacked a few persons in the area. "When our team reached the area, the leopard attacked two of our staff. Our second team also reached the spot and we are monitoring the situation and trying to tranquillize the leopard. Three of our teams are here now," the forest official said.

Earlier, on December 12 in Chattisgarh, an elderly woman was killed in a leopard attack in Gadhaura village in the Kunwarpur forest area in the Manendragarh district of Chhattisgarh. The victim was identified as Fuljharia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

