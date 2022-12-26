Left Menu

Nainital: Three drunk youths attacked by tiger, one dead

The incident happened in the area between Mohan and Dhangarhi area which is adjacent to the Corbett National Park.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three drunk youths were allegedly attacked by a tiger in Ramnagar in Nainital, leaving one dead and two more seriously injured. The incident happened in the area between Mohan and Dhangarhi area which is adjacent to the Corbett National Park.

The deceased was identified as Nafees, while the two survivors were identified as Mohammed Shami and Ravi Negi. The three allegedly drank in the Mohan area, where they had gone for a walk. On Saturday, Nafees, along with his neighbour friend Mohammed Shami and an Indira Colony resident named Ravi Negi, went for a walk in the Mohan area. They reportedly consumed liquor there.

Suddenly, a tiger from the forest side attacked Nafees and chased him towards the forest, while both his friends managed to escape. On being informed about the incident, forest workers reached the spot along with the policemen.

A search operation was started for Nafees but his mobile was found smeared in blood in the bushes. The deceased's brother, Mursalin, said the tiger was roaring even when his sibling's body was being recovered. The tiger was chased away by the forest personnel by firing in the air.

This is the fourth such incident in this area. So far, four people have been killed by the tiger and many more have been injured in the attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

