Delhi govt school teachers to be deployed at IGI Airport on Covid duty from Dec 31

As Delhi schools are set to close for winter vacations, all teachers working in government schools will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to perform Covid-19 duty.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 07:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As Delhi schools are set to close for winter vacations, all teachers working in government schools will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to perform Covid-19 duty. As per the official announcement by Delhi Government, the teachers will be deployed from December 31, 2022, until January 15, 2023, to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed at Delhi Airport.

All the Delhi Schools will be closed for winter vacations from January 1 to 15, 2023. With a sudden increase in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the central government has appealed to people to wear their masks and strictly follow safety norms in public places.

The Delhi government on Monday directed all public hospitals in the national capital to ramp up preparations and augment supplies in anticipation of rising infections in the coming days. According to an official statement issued on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals. He asked them to prepare for a rise in Covid cases in the near future.

Sisodia directed the hospital heads to take stock of Covid-preparedness and ensure that all requirements, in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Union Health Ministry, are met. He also directed them to submit a compliance report to the Health department.

In India, four cases of Covid-19's new variant, BF.7, have been founded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

