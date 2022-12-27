Left Menu

Chhattisgarh school principal arrested for molesting 7-year-old girl

Chhattisgarh Police have arrested the principal of a school in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl student, said police on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Sarangarh-Bilaigarh Rajesh Kukreja
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Police have arrested the principal of a school in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl student, said police on Monday. The accused has been identified as Gajendra Prasad, principal of a government school under Saria Tehsil of district Sarangarh Bilaigarh.

According to the police, after the minor girl told her relatives about the misdeeds of the principal, a meeting was held by the villagers on Sunday evening, in which the accused Prasad was also called. The villagers thrashed the accused and he somehow saved his life by hiding in the school. "After getting the information about the incident, the police team immediately reached the spot and took the accused principal into their custody. As soon as he was made to sit in the car, the angry villagers present on the spot tried to attack him," said Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja.

"The anger and ruckus of the villagers did not stop and the police were unable to take away the accused. After which the higher officials were informed. On receiving the information, Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag reached the village with additional force at night," Kukreja further said. He said that the Additional SP convinced the villagers and gave assurance to take strict action against the accused, who was hiding in the school. "He was immediately arrested and in the presence of the ASP and the police rescued the accused from the villagers around 12 the night," he added.

Kukreja further said that a case under Section 354 and POCSO Act have been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

