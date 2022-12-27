Left Menu

Egypt launches new bid round for Mediterranean, Nile Delta oil and gas exploration

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:17 IST
Egypt launches new bid round for Mediterranean, Nile Delta oil and gas exploration
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt has set a new international tender for oil and gas exploration rights in the Nile Delta and Mediterranean sea, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The tender was set for 12 blocks, split evenly between onshore and offshore, and the deadline for offers in the bid round was set for April 30, 2023, the tender announcement showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022