KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.68,900.00(68,000.00) Per Kg.
SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.69,000.00(68,100.00) Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.55,250.00(55,050.00) Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,400.00(52,250.00)Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.53,200.00(53,050.00) Per 10 Gms.
---- Note: GST as applicable will be charged extra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
