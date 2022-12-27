KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Left Menu

SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.68,900.0068,000.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.69,000.0068,100.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.55,250.0055,050.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,400.0052,250.00Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.53,200.0053,050.00 Per 10 Gms.---- Note GST as applicable will be charged extra.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 14:24 IST
