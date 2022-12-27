KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.68,900.00(68,000.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.69,000.00(68,100.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.55,250.00(55,050.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,400.00(52,250.00)Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.53,200.00(53,050.00) Per 10 Gms.

---- Note: GST as applicable will be charged extra.

